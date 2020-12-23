John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of John Bean Technologies worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBT. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $216,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,733 shares of company stock worth $1,049,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.