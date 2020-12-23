Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Given New $172.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $149.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after buying an additional 640,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after buying an additional 429,402 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,865,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

