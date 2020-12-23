JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) (LON:JMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $336.00

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) (LON:JMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 336 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34), with a volume of 91958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.17).

The company has a market cap of £259.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 305.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

In other news, insider Gordon Humphries acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £9,270 ($12,111.31).

About JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) (LON:JMI)

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

