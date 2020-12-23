Juggernaut (JGN) One Day Volume Tops $32,986.00

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $879,773.43 and $32,986.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00135239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00675211 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00180933 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00385127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00098956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00058786 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

