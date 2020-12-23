KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA) Trading 7.1% Higher

KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 35,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 57,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$20.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10.

KDA Group Inc provides pharmacy personnel replacement and vocational training services to health industry in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis Products. It offers online and in-class training services for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants; and human resource and crisis management consulting services.

