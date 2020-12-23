Keep4r Market Capitalization Achieves $644,856.58 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Keep4r has a total market cap of $644,856.58 and approximately $1.45 million worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for $9.19 or 0.00039010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00137583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.00680898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00141753 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00064539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00097509 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,161 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

