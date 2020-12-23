KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH) Shares Up 2.4%

KemPharm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KMPH)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 497,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,645,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine cut KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a market cap of $72.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85.

KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KemPharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder. The company also provides APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product candidate of benzhydrocodone and acetaminophen to treat the short-term management of acute pain.

