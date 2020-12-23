Kesselrun Resources (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 7,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 62,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSSRF)

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Bluffpoint property covering an area of 8,890 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario. It also holds an interest in the Huronian gold project comprising 153 unpatented mining claims totaling 4,800 hectares and 4 patented mining claims covering 404.3 hectares located in Moss Township, Thunder Bay mining division, Ontario.

