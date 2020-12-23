KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $11.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DGX. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

NYSE:DGX opened at $121.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.85. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after purchasing an additional 294,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $41,998,684. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.