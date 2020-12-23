KeyCorp Increases IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $210.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $183.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.20. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $187.78.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $8,809,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,456,000 after buying an additional 1,156,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $65,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

