Kin Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.47 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 91.5% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $106.47 million and approximately $884,462.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00137132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.40 or 0.00680959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00141289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00373985 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

