Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $44.96. 2,083,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,837,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

KC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78.

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.81 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,581,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at $104,996,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,863,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 209,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,866,000.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NYSE:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.