Kingswood Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:KWACU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 30th

Kingswood Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KWACU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 30th. Kingswood Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Kingswood Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

About Kingswood Acquisition

There is no company description available for Kingswood Acquisition Corp.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.