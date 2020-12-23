Kinnevik (NASDAQ:KNVKF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Kinnevik AB (NASDAQ:KNVKF) traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.77. 2,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Kinnevik (NASDAQ:KNVKF)

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

