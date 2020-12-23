Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Trading 6.4% Higher

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.69 and last traded at $149.47. 460,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 354,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.48.

Several research firms recently commented on KOD. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 36,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.02 per share, with a total value of $1,873,760.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $646,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,083.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,092.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

