Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 9,548 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $242,996.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,800 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $159,042.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,682 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $158,172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 656.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after buying an additional 1,271,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

