Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS):

12/23/2020 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Noble Financial from $23.00 to $26.00.

12/8/2020 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2020 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 656.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,506 shares of company stock worth $1,728,421 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

