KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM) Trading 1.4% Higher

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Shares of KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 22,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.

KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) Company Profile (LON:KRM)

KRM22 Plc develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; and Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit