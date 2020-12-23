KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 22,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.

KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) Company Profile (LON:KRM)

KRM22 Plc develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; and Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime.

