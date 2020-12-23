Kusama Achieves Market Capitalization of $425.30 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Kusama has a market capitalization of $425.30 million and approximately $94.86 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can now be purchased for approximately $50.21 or 0.00213496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00136435 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00679677 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00122842 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00374506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00064301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00098820 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

