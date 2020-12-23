Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LBAI stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 130,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

