Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on LANC. DA Davidson upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $172.80. 2,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,288. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.55. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $184.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,429,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 303,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.