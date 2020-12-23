Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) PT Set at $2.50 by Raymond James

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been given a $2.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of LPTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

