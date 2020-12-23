Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) PT Set at $2.50 by Raymond James

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been given a $2.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of LPTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Analyst Recommendations for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit