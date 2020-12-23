Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $219.88

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $219.88 and traded as high as $251.50. Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) shares last traded at $249.40, with a volume of 8,625,907 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 219.88. The stock has a market cap of £15.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) news, insider George Lewis bought 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £1,126.70 ($1,472.04). Also, insider John Kingman bought 41,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £74,293.98 ($97,065.56). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,107 shares of company stock worth $8,075,524.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

