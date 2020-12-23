Legendary Investments PLC (LEG.L) (LON:LEG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Legendary Investments PLC (LEG.L) (LON:LEG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Legendary Investments PLC (LEG.L) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 7,745,450 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.08.

About Legendary Investments PLC (LEG.L) (LON:LEG)

Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. It primarily seeks to invest in all sectors, including technology, energy, natural resources, and mining.

