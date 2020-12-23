Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.38. Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 5,422,056 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

About Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

