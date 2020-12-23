Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.38. Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 5,422,056 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

About Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit