LEOcoin (LC4) Price Hits $0.0462

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,593.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.22 or 0.02577878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.00457962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.01242161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00708003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00269772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

