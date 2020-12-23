Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) shares fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEFUF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

