Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth $96,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

