LINA Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $10,831.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINA has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00050171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00328594 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002020 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,224,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

