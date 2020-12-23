Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €231.99 ($272.92).

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of LIN opened at €208.30 ($245.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion and a PE ratio of 49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a fifty-two week high of €226.40 ($266.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €210.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €203.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

