Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 51,906 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $15,788,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LQDA. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

