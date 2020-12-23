Lobstex Hits Market Capitalization of $982,967.09 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $982,967.09 and approximately $459,006.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00139014 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001201 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,934,135 coins and its circulating supply is 20,934,123 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

