Lobstex Market Capitalization Achieves $989,183.26 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $989,183.26 and approximately $460,747.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00130608 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,929,940 coins and its circulating supply is 20,929,928 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

