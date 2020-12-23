Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.67. 24,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 49,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

