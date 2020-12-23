Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $95.94.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

