LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNSPF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.