Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0234 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $22.74 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00046339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00318451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

