Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.41

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries.

