Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 362,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 168,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

LOOP has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $364.30 million, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nelson Gentiletti purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,326.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence G. Sellyn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,027.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 95.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $257,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the second quarter worth $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

