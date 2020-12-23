Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.84. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 18,107 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Luby’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.
The company has a market cap of $88.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)
Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's restaurants, Fuddruckers restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants, Fuddruckers franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.
Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.