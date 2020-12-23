Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.84. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 18,107 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Luby’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of $88.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUB. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 78,370 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's restaurants, Fuddruckers restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants, Fuddruckers franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

