Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.77

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.77 and last traded at C$10.74, with a volume of 479501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.65.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 51.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 198,330 shares of company stock valued at $985,106.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.