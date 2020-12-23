LVZ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $19.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,187.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,094.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

