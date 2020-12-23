LVZ Advisors Inc. Sells 10,863 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

LVZ Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 951,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,572,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 877,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

