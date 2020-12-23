Lympo Hits 1-Day Volume of $89,683.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $89,683.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00050066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00324861 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00033870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

