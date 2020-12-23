Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s share price rose 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 171,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 103,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

LYRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 788,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 588,035 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.