Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manitex International in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Manitex International stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International in the second quarter worth $71,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,463 shares during the period. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

