Manna Market Cap Reaches $2.25 Million (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 45.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,907,791 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

