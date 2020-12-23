Manoj Shetty Sells 3,746 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $131,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Manoj Shetty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Systemax alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Manoj Shetty sold 3,000 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $113,010.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $93,216.00.

NYSE:SYX opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Systemax by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Systemax in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Systemax by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Systemax by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.