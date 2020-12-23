Manoj Shetty Sells 3,746 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $131,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Manoj Shetty also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 14th, Manoj Shetty sold 3,000 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $113,010.00.
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $93,216.00.
NYSE:SYX opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Systemax by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Systemax in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Systemax by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Systemax by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.
Systemax Company Profile
Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
