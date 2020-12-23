Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Trading Down 1.1%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 74,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 100,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

MGDPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.