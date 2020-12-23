Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,715. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.93%. This is a positive change from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the first quarter worth $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the second quarter worth $67,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth $342,000.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.