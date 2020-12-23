Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,715. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $30.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.93%. This is a positive change from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
